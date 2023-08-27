Only Islamic teachings can help get rid of problems: JI leader

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, North Punjab, Dr. Tariq Saleem has said that by following the Islamic teachings, Pakistanis could get rid of problems facing them today.

He was addressing a ceremony held in reference to the 82nd Foundation Day of Jamaat-e-Islami and Golden Jubilee of Seerat-i-Mustaqeem Programme at Sargodha Arts Council hall, here on Sunday.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami was founded by Maulana Maududi while Jamaat-e-Islami could lead the country, which is bestowed with every blessing of nature, on the road to development, prosperity and dignity.

Central President of Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Rasool Khan Babar said that Pakistani youth could change the destiny of the country and the nation through the platform of Jamaat-e-Islami.

District Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Sargodha Awais Qasim Tala said that a large number of youths participated in the event, which showed their confidence and trust in Jamaat-e-Islami. He expressed his belief that only the JI would pave the way for improvement and prosperity of the country.

Later, prayers for the country's development and progress was also offered.