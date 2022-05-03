Only licensed drivers allowed to enter Murree: CTO Pindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Traffic Police Naveed Irshad on Tuesday said due to security reasons, only licensed drivers would be allowed to enter Murree during Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement issued here, the CTO said during Eid-ul-Fitr and summer season, more than 350 traffic police personnel were on duty.

He said, "Not more than 8,000 vehicles are allowed to enter Murree on the orders of district administration as Murree has a parking capacity of about 3,500 vehicles".

He added that Murree has a total of 637 tourist vehicles so far whereas motorcyclists without helmets were not allowed to enter Murree.

"Checking pickets have been set up at all entrances and exits of Murree", CTO Naveed Irshad said.

The Traffic police helpline to help and guide tourists visiting Murree was activated and tourists were urged to contact on 051-9269200 for any help, he said.