ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Sunday said that only those persons (litigants) whose cases were fixed for hearing would be allowed to enter the Supreme Court's premises on Monday.

The police spokesperson said that those having permits issued by the court's administration would also be allowed to enter the building.

He said that respect for the law was mandatory for all and it would be enforced on an equal footing. He also appealed to the visitors and citizens to cooperate with police and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) deployed in the red zone.

The police also advised citizens to report any suspicious activity on 'pucar 15'.