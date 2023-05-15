UrduPoint.com

Only Margallah Road Open For Traffic To Enter Red Zone

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Monday said that only Margallah Road is open for traffic to enter or exit Red Zone and disruption in smooth flow may occur there due to traffic load.

Regarding the traffic situation on roads, Islamabad police spokesman said that diversions have been placed on both sides of Ayub Chowk, NADRA Chowk, Serena Chowk, and Express Chowk and only Margallah Road is open for traffic to enter or exit Red Zone.

He said that all other roads are open for traffic in Islamabad while alternate roads may be used to access offices located in Diplomatic Enclave and Red Zone.

It has been appealed to keep a vigilant eye on the surroundings amid threats of terrorism and inform `Pucar-15' in case of observing any suspicious activity.

