Only officials,staffers KDA allowed to enter Civic Center: DG KDA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has restricted the entry of all irrelevant people into all floors of Civic Centre as a preventive measure to contain the coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson of the KDA said that only officials and staffers of the Authority will be allowed to entry the Civic Centre.

The public dealing for routine property matters will only be performed at counters at the Ground Floor Civic Centre here.

The face mask and sanitizers are also being arranged for staffers of the KDA and all officials and staffers are strictly directed to display their officials duty cards while performing duties.