Only one dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Dengue is effectively under control in the province as only one case emerged in Punjab on Sunday, according to the latest Health Department report.

Across 36 districts in Punjab this year, a total of four confirmed dengue cases have been recorded, with three in Lahore and one in Faisalabad.

Presently, hospitals in Punjab are attending to 7 patients, one of whom is undergoing treatment in Lahore.

Ali Jaan Khan, Secretary of Health Punjab, implored citizens to uphold cleanliness and dry surroundings as a crucial preventive measure against dengue fever. He underscores the importance of collaboration with health department teams diligently working to combat the disease. For those seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a toll-free helpline (1033) is available through the health department.