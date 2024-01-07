Open Menu

Only One Dengue Case Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Only one dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Dengue is effectively under control in the province as only one case emerged in Punjab on Sunday, according to the latest Health Department report.

Across 36 districts in Punjab this year, a total of four confirmed dengue cases have been recorded, with three in Lahore and one in Faisalabad.

Presently, hospitals in Punjab are attending to 7 patients, one of whom is undergoing treatment in Lahore.

Ali Jaan Khan, Secretary of Health Punjab, implored citizens to uphold cleanliness and dry surroundings as a crucial preventive measure against dengue fever. He underscores the importance of collaboration with health department teams diligently working to combat the disease. For those seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a toll-free helpline (1033) is available through the health department.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

17 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

17 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

17 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

17 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

17 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

18 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

18 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

18 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan