UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only One Family From IOK Could Receive Kin In UP Jail

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:00 PM

Only one family from IOK could receive kin in UP jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, so far only one family members from Kashmir have been able to receive their relative out of 41 Kashmiris lodged in various jails across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in India under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to Kashmir Media Service the authorities had revoked PSA detention orders against 41 Kashmiris lodged in various jails across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Hundreds of Kashmiris including political leaders, trade leaders, lawyers, activists and youth were arrested around August 5, 2019, when the Indian government repealed the special status of Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

"We the family members of the detainees, who are lodged in different jails in India, appeal the authorities to release our kin," a delegation of the family members said. "Coronavirus is like a plague and can reach anywhere, in jails also. We are worried as the deadly virus is spreading," the families said, adding that they were extremely worried about the health condition of their relatives.

Among those whose detention has been revoked, 24 are in Agra central jail, six in Ambedkar Nagar district jail, three in central jail Varanasi, two in Bareilly and one in the Naini Prayagraj central jail. Three inmates are in Haryana jails.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Jail Lawyers Bareilly Agra Varanasi August 2019 Family Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

12 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.