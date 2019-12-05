Only one percent of Pakistani students enrolled in technical, vocational institutions: Committee

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Thursday said only one percent of Pakistani students were enrolled in technical and vocational training institutions which was a hindrance in tapping the potential of 60 percent of youth in the country for national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology , Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Thursday said only one percent of Pakistani students were enrolled in technical and vocational training institutions which was a hindrance in tapping the potential of 60 percent of youth in the country for national development.

National University of Technology (NUTECH) could play an important role in addressing this dilemma, the chairman said while speaking in a meeting of the committee held at university campus.

The committee meeting attended by Senators Hidayatullah and Sabir Shah and other officials was given a comprehensive briefing by Rector NUTECH on its role, functions and responsibilities.

The committee was briefed that the university was established in October 2018, as a university for industry. The idea was conceived in 2015 and made an act of Parliament in February 2018.

The basic idea behind the creation of the university was skill development; its growing need and degenerating quality.

The meeting was told about the idea behind the creation of this institution which was not buying but producing technology.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed observed that our institutions were producing students who did wonders abroad but they had rarely been able to bring about noticeable change in our society.

He expressed hope that this institute would help achieve this objective.

The university was not just focusing on higher education but had a National qualification framework with 4 tiers of education structure.

The committee was told that the university puts emphasis on practical experience of how industries work and engagement with industry was a regular feature in all tiers of education.

Half way through the semester students give two days of every week to industry visits and gaining experience from working in their field of study.

The committee observed that this field requires thorough technology related legislation as well as adequate financial resources as Commercializing Technology was need of the hour.

Discussing the importance of integrated efforts, it was observed that the technology university boards should have representation of industry and chambers of industry should have representation of universities so that better liaison was in place to ensure that both were aware of the requirements of the other sector and better individuals with the requisite skill were prepared.

The briefing gave details about NUTECH's initiatives about Curriculum's alignment with industry needs, becoming an entrepreneurial university, mandatory conditions of industry representatives, Application of Technology in society, Competence index scores, Joint working groups, Joint technology platform for experts.

The institution has signed Memorandums of Understanding with Heavy Industries Taxila,Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra and Inspection and Technical Development Directorate (ITD) and Collaboration with University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy and University of Utah, USA. It was told that the university aims to produce 150 PhDs experts by 2022 and 5000 PhDs 800 technology fields by 2033.

The Committee appreciated the idea of establishing a campus of the university in Quetta in near future and of creating a productive workforce for upcoming ML-1, ML-2, ML-3 and futuristic approach based joint research projects on modern technologies of magnetic levitation, evaluated tube rail transport, solar, wind energy rail, tackles systems.

The committee was told that the budget allocated to NUTECH in 2018-19 was 1200 million and 481.52 million was surrendered to the government.

This year 731.30 million have been allocated to the university.

The committee urged the university to try to utilize the budget in best possible ways and also observed that such universities should be given technical and financial support.

Having technical institutions in every industrial zone was also recommended.

The committee assured the Rector NUTECH that it will fully support the university to ease the process of signing MoUs with foreign institutions as well as having a sound and dedicated legislation regarding the area of technology and skill development.

The aspects of having more focus on centers of excellence and research and development, the need of government, industry and academia to work together, moving from low tech to high tech skills, Apprenticeship programs were also stressed.

The briefing was followed by a visit of the campus whereby the Committee was shown how students are studying in high tech labs and research facilities.