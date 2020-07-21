UrduPoint.com
Only One Policeman Tested Positive For Covid-19 During Last Ten Days: CCPO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Only one policeman tested positive for Covid-19 during last ten days: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Tuesday said that Lahore police defeated the coronavirus as only one officer tested positive during the last ten days.

A total of 431 officers of the Lahore police were affected by the Covid-19, out of that 386 officers after defeating the outbreak rejoined their duties.

Only 40 Lahore police personnel were quarantined while five officers passed away due to coronavirus while performing their duties, he maintained.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that police were ensuring the safety and security of the citizens by putting aside all kinds of situations. The police had played the role of front line force in the corona epidemic, which was acknowledged by the people, he asserted.

The police personnel were on alert in the smart lockdown areas, the CCPO Lahore said and added that in order to control the coronavirus pandemic, the citizens should support the police.

