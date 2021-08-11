Only option left for opposition is to help govt on electoral reforms, says Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the opposition had tried everything to destabilize democratically elected government, but now left with only option to cooperate in the Parliament for legislating on electoral reforms to ensure free and fair elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the opposition had tried everything to destabilize democratically elected government, but now left with only option to cooperate in the Parliament for legislating on electoral reforms to ensure free and fair elections.

In a tweet, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a multi-party opposition alliance, had failed to cause any harm to the government after falling short on its towering claims of en-mass resignations, no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament, sit-in and long march.

The PDM was nothing more than an assembly of unemployed people, he added.

The minister said only option left for the opposition was to legislate on electoral reforms including use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections and provision of right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.