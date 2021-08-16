Only option left for Sharif family to produce money trail, says Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the Sahrif family was left with only option and that was to produce money trail of their assets in Pakistan and abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the Sahrif family was left with only option and that was to produce money trail of their assets in Pakistan and abroad.

Reacting to PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb's remarks in a news statement, Gill said the Sharif family had set a perfect example of stubbornness by denying ownership of the palaces where they were currently living.

They built those palaces with the money, they looted during their tenure in the government, he added.

The SAPM chided the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for their assertions on corruption and said those who claimed that they had not committed corruption of a single penny, looted billions of rupees from the national exchequer.

He said those who could not justify their assets made victory signs after facing inquiry in corruption cases.

Gill said despite plundering the national wealth, the inept leaders of PML-N cried foul over the accountability instead of giving answers about their corruption.

He asked the PML-N leadership to stop using 'false narrative' of political victimization as a shield.

No excuse would be accepted in this regard, he added.