Only Pakistan Army, PTI Can Keep Pakistan United: Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 11:41 PM

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday while rejecting the notion of him making any anti-army remarks, said only Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could keep the country united.

Addressing a public gathering here, the former prime minister said through its propaganda exposed by the EU Disinfo Lab, India had targeted the Pakistan Army and the PTI realizing that Pakistan could never be disintegrated in their presence.

Reiterating his stance on the regime change conspiracy, Imran Khan said throughout Pakistan's history, anyone including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had to face conspiracies whenever they stood up to safeguard the country's interest.

He said during his visit, Russia had agreed to provide oil to Pakistan at a 30% lower rate.

He said the US could not threaten India which had been pursuing its trade interests with Russia for the benefit of its people.

Imran Khan invited the people including men, women, and children to attend his public meeting scheduled after May 20, with the sole demand for elections.

He also asked the people to bring Pakistan's national flags in future events as it was the struggle for Pakistan for which the nation had woken up.

Criticizing the previous rulers for putting the country under a debt burden, the PTI chairman said begging financial assistance from other countries was a huge embarrassment for him.

He said that during his whole tenure as prime minister, he did not pay any private visits abroad, contrary to other rulers.

The ex-prime minister said he would never be worried if the incumbent government put him on Exit Control List as, with no riches or family members abroad, he never desired to go there.

