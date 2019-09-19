Only PIA Brings Home the Deceased, at Zero Cost!

Coping with the loss of a loved one is never easy, and in the midst of dealing with every emotion imaginable, if you have to worry about logistics and finances of carrying your deceased loved one back home, it is a nightmare that you cannot get out of. No matter how many people are with you, if there is no one to help you in this most difficult time you are ALONE!

Pakistan International Airline is the only airline that is by your side during such times. It is the only airline that brings back your deceased loved one home, absolutely free!

There is no doubt that when the going gets tough the national flag carrier is there to support our people. Its long-standing tradition of helping people in their hour of need and legacy of serving the people of Pakistan are yet again seen in its service of bringing back the deceased Pakistani at no charge.

“This is Pakistan’s National Flag Carrier. Thank you, PIA, for this beautiful gesture.” Saqib Saleem

Not once, but many a times, PIA has stepped up and brought deceased loved ones’ home while other airlines refused to provide the service or were charging atrocious amounts of money. Not long-ago Emirates asked for a hefty amount to bring back the body of the lady who had died in Medinah on her way back from Umrah.

When the husband, Saqib Saleem, contacted the PIA ticket office for the transport of the body, PIA took no time in coming to the rescue and brought home the body, along with her husband free of cost!

Losing a loved one in a foreign land is expensive, along with the logistical nightmare and endless paperwork involved which is a source of a whole other level of stress for the family.

PIA and it’s empathetic staff understands the sorrow and difficult times the families are going through when they lose a loved one. It is for this reason that they take no time to ease their worries and transport the body on a priority basis at no charge. It is a service unmatched by any other airline in the world!

We are proud of this service of our airline!

Although, the airline is facing challenges, it is meeting them head on. Recent measures taken to improve the airline have resulted in an expanding network and high revenues. The increased efficiency and timeliness have ensured a better flying experience for many passengers.

We are proud of national flag carrier and its achievements. We are confident that it will fly higher and higher in the global skies and soon will be ranked amongst the best in the world.