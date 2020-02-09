UrduPoint.com
Only PM Imran's Resignation Will Provide Relief To Nation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Only PM Imran's resignation will provide relief to nation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that now, only Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's resignation will provide relief to the nation.Responding to PM's tweet on inflation, the PML-N leader said that if Imran Khan wants to serve the masses, then he should hold search operation in the mills of his companions.

You [Imran Khan] are creating difficulties for the people by increasing inflation with the assistance of sugar and flour mafias, she alleged.The reaction came after PM told that all the relevant government agencies have begun an in-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hikes.The premier said that he understands the difficulties ordinary people including salaried class are confronting.My government will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he told.

