Only PML-N can resolve masses' problems: Talal Chudhary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Former state minister and central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry has said that only PML-N could resolve genuine problems of the masses by providing all basic amenities at their door steps.

Talking to media after visiting new established flour distribution point at Buchiana Mandi on Saturday, he said that PML-N had started distribution of free flour only humanitarian basis so that the masses especially belonging to downtrodden segment of the society could be provided relief during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said that PML-N was a people-friendly party and it always worked for welfare and betterment of the masses. The political opponents should also realize free flour distribution scheme above political point scoring as it was launched only on humanitarian basis for help the people.

He said that Pakistan was passing in a crucial stage where every person was feeling hard and tough situation due to price spiral. Therefore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initiated free flour distribution schemes to facilitate the masses during the Holy Month, he added.

He said that PML-N had deep roots in the masses and it would emerge as victorious during coming elections. "On my proposal, Rana Sana Ullah Khan filed nomination papers from PP-100 (Faisalabad-IV) Jaranwala. I shall also contest general elections on party ticket from NA-96 Jaranwala as this area is a citadel of PML-N", he added.

Meanwhile, Secretary Local Government Punjab Dr. Irshad Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar visited various flour distribution points and checked the four distribution process.