Only PML-N Can Solve Country's Problems: MNA

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Only PML-N can solve country's problems: MNA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Armughan Subhani has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the only party that can steer the country out of crises.

Addressing a workers' convention at Vario House, Cantt Sialkot, Friday night, he said the PML-N leadership has always preferred the country over the party and personal interests and steered the country out of crises in the past.

"We are committed under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to put the country on the road to progress once again," the MNA added.

Armughan Subhani said inflation was on the rise in the country today due to poor performance and wrong policies of the previous government.

He congratulated PML-N Sialkot President Chaudhry Tariq Subhani over holding of a successful workers' convention.

