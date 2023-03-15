UrduPoint.com

Only PML-N Capable Of Protecting Country's Interests: Maryam Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Only PML-N capable of protecting country's interests: Maryam Nawaz

PHOOLNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that "the PML-N is the only political party of the country which has the capacity and capability to protect the interests of the country and the federating units".

Addressing the workers' organizational convention here, she said that the PML-N always gave respect to the nation, made economic progress and provided facilities to people. She said that Nawaz Sharif was the leader who had always protected his party workers and the people of Pakistan at large, while PTI Chairman Imran Khan was using women and children as a shield for his protection. "The PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif, along with his daughter (Maryam), returned from London and courted arrest, which was an act of bravery." She said that Imran Khan was afraid of appearing in the courts of law, and he was not ready to leave his Zaman Park residence.

She said the PML-N youth were torch-bearers of the prestige of Pakistan. "I feel pride to see the spirit of youth and women who are looking determined for progress of the country," she added.

Maryam said that people wanted to play role as a team for development of Pakistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. She said that her party would contest elections and win with a thumping majority. "We never accepted any selection in the past, nor we will let it happen in future," she thundered. The struggle for balanced scales was under way to give honour to vote. Only giving respect to vote could help provide justice to people," she added.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, MNA Malik Rashid Ahmed Khan, members of provincial assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Malik Ahmed Saeed Khan, PML-N Divisional President Wasim Akhtar Sheikh and other leaders and workers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Provincial Assembly Rana SanaUllah London Rashid Progress Women Muslim From

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Su ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will ..

9 seconds ago
 UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

50 minutes ago
 LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

2 hours ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.