Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of crises: former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif

Published November 03, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has said that his party has the ability to steer the country out of crises and put it on the path to development

Talking to the party workers at Jati Umra here on Friday, he said the time was not far away when problems of the people would end, the country would be freed from the vortex of inflation and unemployment and Pakistan would once again take the path of development.

Nawaz Sharif said that the PML-N had always served people with dignity and dedication and preferred national interest over personal interest. He added that whenever his party got a chance to serve people, development graph of the country showed an upward trajectory.

The PML-N had laid the network of development projects in the country in each of its tenure, he added.

The former premier said that only PML-N could get the country out of all crises if given an opportunity to form the government after elections. He said after getting people's votes, they would work day and night to include Pakistan in the ranks of developed countries.

Mian Nawaz Sharif asked workers to start vigorous public relations campaigns in preparation for the elections, saying that his party would clean sweep the upcoming general elections across the country.

