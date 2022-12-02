UrduPoint.com

Only PPP Can Guarantee Development, Prosperity: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Divisional President Pakistan People's Party Sargodha Division Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Friday that PPP was the only political party that guaranteed national development and prosperity of masses.

He said talking to APP in connection with observance of week-long ceremonies on the 'International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women', marked in Sargodha division like in other parts of the country. He said the PPP believed in women rights and had been struggling for provision of all rights to women.

He said former premier and PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto was also a woman, and she spent her life to fight for woman rights on all international forums.

The SAPM said the PPP believed in serving people. Elimination of poverty and unemployment from the country and making it economically powerful was manifesto of the PPP, he added. Tasneem Qureshi said for strengthening and restoration of democracy in the country, the PPP leadership and hundreds of party workers had sacrificed their lives. "The party is active under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

