Only PTI-govt makes its two-year performance report public: PTI MPA Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar on Wednesday said for the first time in history of the country any sitting government has officially made its two-year performance report public.

Talking to APP regarding the two-year performance of the PTI government here, he said stock market had shown growth of 14 per cent during the month of July which was record growth in the history.

Similarly, remittances in the country had witnessed a rise by Rs. 2.8 billion in one month, he said adding, this all became possible due to better polices devised by the PTI-government, he said.

Despite financial crisis, the government had paid Rs. 5000 billion for the repayments of loans, he added.

Highlighting some projects completed by PTI- led government in the metropolis, he said, PTI-led government inaugurated Single Free Corridor from Nagan Chowarngi to Guru Mandir in metropolitan city last year and also renovated Nishtar Road.

Apart from this, phase-I of Manghupir Road had been completed and the second phase of the road was under process, Bilal Ghaffar said.

Moreover, PTI government was planning to start sewerage plant project in Karachi which would treat waste water of factories before discharging it and this project would be supervised by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

He said Federal government had not only taken the responsibility to complete Green Line Project but it had also taken operational responsibility of the Orange Line Project.

PTI during these two years had also highlighted issues of Karachi at the all forums which had drawn attention of federal government, he said.