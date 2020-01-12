UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only PTI Has Capability To Steer Country Out Of Crisis: Ejaz Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

Only PTI has capability to steer country out of crisis: Ejaz Chaudhry

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry has said that Pakistan is now moving ahead successfully towards achieving the goals of political and economic stability.

Addressing meetings of party workers at Jessarwala-Daska, Sialkot and at Rasulpur Bhalliyaan here, he said only PTI had the capability to steer Pakistan out of internal and external crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI government was fully aware of the problems being faced by people and was making sincere efforts to raise the living standard of masses.

Later, Ejaz Chaudhary cut the cake of birthday of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, during a special ceremony held here.

Local PTI leaders Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Sahi, Arif Ahmed Khawaja, Idrees Ahmed Cheema, Brig (retd) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Azeem Noori Ghumman, Malik Abid Hussain Awan, Qari Zulfiqar Ali Sialvi, Dr John Mehboob Piyara and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Sialkot Iftikhar Ahmed Government

Recent Stories

US committed to regional political stability, ener ..

22 minutes ago

New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

1 hour ago

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be p ..

1 hour ago

AIM 2020 organises competitions in 72 countries to ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inks loan agreement ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.