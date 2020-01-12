Only PTI has capability to steer country out of crisis: Ejaz Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry has said that Pakistan is now moving ahead successfully towards achieving the goals of political and economic stability.

Addressing meetings of party workers at Jessarwala-Daska, Sialkot and at Rasulpur Bhalliyaan here, he said only PTI had the capability to steer Pakistan out of internal and external crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI government was fully aware of the problems being faced by people and was making sincere efforts to raise the living standard of masses.

Later, Ejaz Chaudhary cut the cake of birthday of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, during a special ceremony held here.

Local PTI leaders Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Sahi, Arif Ahmed Khawaja, Idrees Ahmed Cheema, Brig (retd) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Azeem Noori Ghumman, Malik Abid Hussain Awan, Qari Zulfiqar Ali Sialvi, Dr John Mehboob Piyara and others were also present.