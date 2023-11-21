Open Menu

Only Realistic, Mission-oriented Training In Peacetime Can Guarantee Excellence On Battlefield: COAS

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Only realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime can guarantee excellence on battlefield: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday while interacting with the troops participating in the exercise said only realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime could guarantee excellence on the battlefield should the need arise.

The Army Chief visited Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corp aimed at validating offensive operational concepts, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

He witnessed an impressive display of complex manoeuvres undertaken, led by Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks.

The COAS met the troops particpating in the exercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and professionalism.

The Army Chief highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to multi-spectral threat paradigm.

He dilated upon the significance of achieving synergy among various arms in view of rapidly changing threat environment. He also appreciated the proficiency gained in night operations.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.

Related Topics

Army ISPR

Recent Stories

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

20 minutes ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

25 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

1 hour ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

15 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

15 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

15 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan