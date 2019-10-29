Only renewable energy viable way to meet electricity demand: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that only renewable energy would be a viable way to meet the demands of electricity and also help combat the challenges of climate changes.

He was addressing a day-long international conference on renewable energy arranged by Department of Energy System Engineering, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He said the government was making all out efforts to promote the renewable energy including solar, biomass, biogas, wind etc.

He said the Punjab government was converting 15,000 schools on solar energy, whereas, conversion of 8,000 schools to be completed by the end of this year.

He said the Punjab government had kicked off a pilot project to shift a village on hybrid energies including biomass and solar etc.

He said that they had mapped out a plan to install two megawatt solar panel in every university in the province.

The minister said the government had started working on converting waste into energy in nine municipal corporations of the province.

He said that Germany was producing 80,000 megawatts from solar energy.

Talking about other initiatives, he said the present government had established nine hospitals and six universities in order to provide modern health and educational facilities to the people.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik visited the department of Energy System Agriculture University and examine the cold storage, milk chiller and dairy machines models running by solar energy system.

He also planted a sapling at the lawn of the department.

Later, the Minister visited Expo Center and took a round of the exhibition in which indigenous products produced by the Agri University were placed.

The Minister appreciated the various steps taken by the Agri. University for promoting advance research and knowledge in the field of agriculture, food technology, energy system and agri.

engineering.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the country was having huge potential to use the solar as sun wave was standing at 1600 micromole per square which was higher than other world.

He said that in Europe, it was the only 900 micromole per square. He also stressed the need to use sewerage slug to produce biogas. He said that the model was being used in many developed nations.

He said the alternative sources of energy like wind, bio-energy and bio-fuel need to be applied to meet the energy demand in the country.

He directed the university engineers to develop technologies for farmer and industry at affordable prices.

Chinese expert Zaoxiao Zhang stressed the need on the development and trend of hydrogen energy utilization. He said hydrogen as an important energy carrier in the future has a number of advantage.

Additional Registrar Pakistan Engineering Council Dr Nasir Mahmood and Engineer Muhammad Ali also spoke on the occasion.

l