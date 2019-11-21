UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Rs 3.5m Approved As Supplementary Grants This FY: Hashim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Only Rs 3.5m approved as supplementary grants this FY: Hashim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has approved supplementary grants of Rs 3.5 million only against demand of Rs 43.7 million during current fiscal year, while provincial Finance department rejected demands for grants summaries worth Rs 33.5 million and cabinet committee on finance turned down Rs 10.2 million demands for grants.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht disclosed this while chairing 20th meeting of Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development here Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed more than 15 demands for grants from different departments, while the demand of construction of anti-terrorism courts complex and Nankana District Jail in annual development programme proposed by the Home Department was approved.

The meeting also approved Rs 52.643 million for acquiring six kanal land for construction of Lahore-Multan bypass circle project, 500-bed THQ Hospital Chakwal, shifting of Lahore High Court Multan Bench, and salaries payment for Mianwali local government staff.

The minister instructed the local government department to bring all finance matters attaching with Provincial Finance Commission and ensure the payment of the previous system before the implementation of the new local government system.

The meeting postponed the approval of Child protection bureau in Kasur attaching it with reviewing the performance of Child protection bureau Lahore.

The meeting instructed the communication and work department to relocate its offices at suitable places and select the public buildings instead of private buildings.

The meeting also instructed to identify the government land for the construction of South Punjab Secretariat and bring an implementable construction plan.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail Kasur Circle Chakwal Mianwali All From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

6 seconds ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

11 seconds ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

14 minutes ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

14 minutes ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.