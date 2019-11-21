Only Rs 3.5m approved as supplementary grants this FY: Hashim

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has approved supplementary grants of Rs 3.5 million only against demand of Rs 43.7 million during current fiscal year, while provincial Finance department rejected demands for grants summaries worth Rs 33.5 million and cabinet committee on finance turned down Rs 10.2 million demands for grants.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht disclosed this while chairing 20th meeting of Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development here Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed more than 15 demands for grants from different departments, while the demand of construction of anti-terrorism courts complex and Nankana District Jail in annual development programme proposed by the Home Department was approved.

The meeting also approved Rs 52.643 million for acquiring six kanal land for construction of Lahore-Multan bypass circle project, 500-bed THQ Hospital Chakwal, shifting of Lahore High Court Multan Bench, and salaries payment for Mianwali local government staff.

The minister instructed the local government department to bring all finance matters attaching with Provincial Finance Commission and ensure the payment of the previous system before the implementation of the new local government system.

The meeting postponed the approval of Child protection bureau in Kasur attaching it with reviewing the performance of Child protection bureau Lahore.

The meeting instructed the communication and work department to relocate its offices at suitable places and select the public buildings instead of private buildings.

The meeting also instructed to identify the government land for the construction of South Punjab Secretariat and bring an implementable construction plan.