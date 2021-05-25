UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Rs20 Mln Allocated For SWP Under PSDP, Clarifies FBR

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Only Rs20 mln allocated for SWP under PSDP, clarifies FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday clarified that an amount of Rs20 million was allocated under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Single Window Programme (SWP) and not Rs200 million as reported in a section of press

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday clarified that an amount of Rs20 million was allocated under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Single Window Programme (SWP) and not Rs200 million as reported in a section of press.

The news item published in a section of press had claimed that Revenue Division could only spend Rs10,300 on Single Window Program out of allocated Rs 200 million funding in the last ten months.

FBR in a statement issued here that with the required administrative approvals in place, the allocated amount was expected to be fully utilized before June 30, 2021.

Pertinently, FBR utilized Rs 250 million from funds allocated by Pakistan Customs and Rs 300 million under grant in aid from donors for Single Window Programme implementation in the current fiscal year.

Another sum of Rs 262 million was been utilized for up-gradation of an existing data center to host PSW solution.

FBR has clarified that Pakistan Single Window was a major reform initiative of the government of Pakistan aimed at reforming overall management of cross border trade.

Major progress has been made by Pakistan Customs as its lead agency thereby enabling the Revenue Division to roll out first phase of Pakistan Single Window in the year 2021.

Pakistan Customs as the lead agency is well on track to deliver the PSW program within the allocated time and budget, the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Progress Lead June Border FBR From Government Million

Recent Stories

TECNO Pakistan appoints Burque Corporation as its ..

21 minutes ago

39 arrested on gambling charges in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

German property giants agree to limit rent hikes a ..

3 minutes ago

Notebooks of the Bookseller wins 2021 Internationa ..

27 minutes ago

PFVA sets mango export target of 150000 metric ton ..

3 minutes ago

NUST and Huawei Organize a Research Poster Competi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.