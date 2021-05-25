Only Rs20 mln allocated for SWP under PSDP, clarifies FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday clarified that an amount of Rs20 million was allocated under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Single Window Programme (SWP) and not Rs200 million as reported in a section of press

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday clarified that an amount of Rs20 million was allocated under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Single Window Programme (SWP) and not Rs200 million as reported in a section of press.

The news item published in a section of press had claimed that Revenue Division could only spend Rs10,300 on Single Window Program out of allocated Rs 200 million funding in the last ten months.

FBR in a statement issued here that with the required administrative approvals in place, the allocated amount was expected to be fully utilized before June 30, 2021.

Pertinently, FBR utilized Rs 250 million from funds allocated by Pakistan Customs and Rs 300 million under grant in aid from donors for Single Window Programme implementation in the current fiscal year.

Another sum of Rs 262 million was been utilized for up-gradation of an existing data center to host PSW solution.

FBR has clarified that Pakistan Single Window was a major reform initiative of the government of Pakistan aimed at reforming overall management of cross border trade.

Major progress has been made by Pakistan Customs as its lead agency thereby enabling the Revenue Division to roll out first phase of Pakistan Single Window in the year 2021.

Pakistan Customs as the lead agency is well on track to deliver the PSW program within the allocated time and budget, the statement added.