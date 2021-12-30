UrduPoint.com

Only Rs71 Bln Tax Imposed On Imported Items Used By Elite Class: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 11:26 PM

Only Rs71 bln tax imposed on imported items used by elite class: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government, in the supplementary finance bill-2021, had suggested Rs 71 billion tax on imported items that were used by the elite class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government, in the supplementary finance bill-2021, had suggested Rs 71 billion tax on imported items that were used by the elite class.

"In the Rs 350 billion tax, the actual tax is Rs 71 billion which has been imposed on imported goods. The rich people have been taxed, while tax refund has been given on the items used by the common man," the minister said in a tweet.

Responding to PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif's query about tax refund, the minister said it was meant to promote the 'documented economy' instead of 'black economy.'

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Government Billion

Recent Stories

TB, Hepatitis C, AIDS screening camps to be set u ..

TB, Hepatitis C, AIDS screening camps to be set up for remote areas

7 minutes ago
 2552 arrested in kidnapping, murders, drugs relate ..

2552 arrested in kidnapping, murders, drugs related cases: DIG Quetta

7 minutes ago
 PTI country's most popular, organized political fo ..

PTI country's most popular, organized political force: Prime Minister

7 minutes ago
 Facilities in Karachi zoo to be renovated: Adminis ..

Facilities in Karachi zoo to be renovated: Administrator Karachi

7 minutes ago
 PBS to use latest technologies in up-coming census ..

PBS to use latest technologies in up-coming census: Sarwar Gondal

19 minutes ago
 116 criminal gangs busted, 6899 suspects held in c ..

116 criminal gangs busted, 6899 suspects held in crackdowns during 2021

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.