Only Rs71 bln tax imposed on imported items used by elite class: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government, in the supplementary finance bill-2021, had suggested Rs 71 billion tax on imported items that were used by the elite class.

"In the Rs 350 billion tax, the actual tax is Rs 71 billion which has been imposed on imported goods. The rich people have been taxed, while tax refund has been given on the items used by the common man," the minister said in a tweet.

Responding to PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif's query about tax refund, the minister said it was meant to promote the 'documented economy' instead of 'black economy.'