Only Rule Of Law Can Help Protect Human Right: Omer Sarfraz

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Home Affairs Omer Sarfraz Cheema said on Saturday that human rights could be protected in a society only through the rule of law.

He was addressing a ceremony, organised jointly by the Human Rights Department and Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam here. He said the Punjab government was committed to providing all communities with their rights through implementation of the rule of law in the province.

The SACM said the coalition government in Punjab was making serious and sincere efforts to give the minority communities their human, legal and social rights, which would enable them play their role in political and economic development of the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Urooj Raza Swami said that islam is the religion which presents comprehensive concept of human rights.

She said the provincial government, under CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, was quite serious to ensure provision of human rights to all segments of society.

UGI Chairman Abdul Mannan Khurram told the ceremony participants that no government could deprive people of their basic rights on the basis of colour, race or religion. He said Pakistani society was like a bouquet, which have flowers of different colours representing different communities and groups.

Member of the Punjab Assembly MPA Mahinder Paal and others also spokes at the ceremony.

Various UGI officials including Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof. Amjad Ali Khan Director Prof. Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Head Admin and Promotions Prof. Riazul Haq and civil society members attended the ceremony.

