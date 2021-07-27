UrduPoint.com
Only Seniority Not Enough For Appointment As SC Judge: PBC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Tuesday observed that only seniority of a high court judge was not enough for elevation to the Supreme Court (SC).

The aspect of competency and uprightness could not be compromised as the SC being the last court of appeal needed really competent and upright persons for being appointed there, the 233rd meeting of PBC noted.

The PBC meeting was chaired by Attorney General of Pakistan Tariq Jawed Khan while its Vice Chairman Khushdil Khan, Chairman Executive Committee Muhammad Faheem Wali and members, including Munir Ahmed Kakar, Muhammad Tariq Afridi, Syed Amjad Shah, Muhammad Masood Chishti, Chaudhry Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Syed Qalib-e-Hassan, Hafeez Ur Rehman Chaudhry, Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig, Hassan Raza Pasha, Shafqat Mahmood Chauhan and Chaudhry Ishtiaq Ahmed Kham were in attendance.

Azam Nazeer Tarar, during the meeting, observed that only seniority was not enough for elevation to the SC. As the matter of principle only best of the high court judges should be elevated to apex court and that too on the basis of competence, integrity performance and ability, and not necessarily seniority.

He said it was imperative for the reason that such appointment was not promotion. The SC's decisions, being final court of appeal, needed to be well reasoned with utmost ability specially while exercising its powers under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, he added.

He said the apex court was also not a dumping court for appointing incompetent judges on the basis of seniority. The PBC had already decided that only the competent judges should be appointed to the Supreme Court, he recalled.

The Council after thorough deliberations endorsed the views of Azam Tarar.

