Only seven transgenders managed to get soft loan under YES in FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :As the male budding entrepreneurs take major chunk of total loan disbursement under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), only seven transgenders managed to avail the facility during the fiscal year 2021-22.

The previous government launched the YES with Rs 100 billion allocation in 2018 to help youth start their own businesses by providing them loans up to Rs 25 million.

According to a budgetary document, an amount of Rs 33.7 billion was disbursed among 21,583 youth under the scheme. Out of the total disbursement, subsidized loans worth Rs 30,963.8 million were given to 18,837 male entrepreneurs, while Rs 2,611.5 million to 2,703 female and Rs 20.3 million to only seven transgenders.