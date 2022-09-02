UrduPoint.com

Only Shehbaz Sharif Mitigating Sufferings Of Flood-hit People: Talal Ch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Only Shehbaz Sharif mitigating sufferings of flood-hit people: Talal Ch

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Former state minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Talal Chaudhry said on Friday that only Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and leaders of PML-N, Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were making efforts to mitigate miseries of the flood-hit people currently.  Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), despite having governments in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, was doing nothing for the flood-affected people.

The PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary from his son. He said Imran Khan was pressurising the institutions to save himself and Shahbaz Gill in different cases. He said the law must take its course without caring for any pressure.

Talal said he was unable to understand why political and public meetings were important at the moment when one-third of the country had been inundated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Talal Chaudhry Muslim From

Recent Stories

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistanâ€™s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistanâ€™s efforts for regional stability

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

1 hour ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

2 hours ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal Clinical Practice Standards a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.