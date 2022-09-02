Only Shehbaz Sharif mitigating sufferings of flood-hit people: Talal Ch

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Former state minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Talal Chaudhry said on Friday that only Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and leaders of PML-N, Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were making efforts to mitigate miseries of the flood-hit people currently. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), despite having governments in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, was doing nothing for the flood-affected people.

The PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary from his son. He said Imran Khan was pressurising the institutions to save himself and Shahbaz Gill in different cases. He said the law must take its course without caring for any pressure.

Talal said he was unable to understand why political and public meetings were important at the moment when one-third of the country had been inundated.