Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has reiterated the stance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, assuring that individuals who were innocent in relation to the violent protests on May 9 will not face punishment.

He said the prime minister is firmly committed to ensuring that no innocent person is harmed.

Sanaullah clarified that the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act are applicable when an individual trespasses on a building or any part of it that is related to defense.

"When someone enters these prohibited areas, trespasses, takes photos, and spreads them, what kind of protest is this? If this is covered under the guise of a civilian protest or human rights, then no government can effectively defend itself," he explained.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized that out of the 499 First Information Reports (FIRs) filed regarding the events of May 9, only six cases, two in Punjab and four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, can be tried in military courts.

He highlighted that an atmosphere was being created as if "everything" would be handled by the military courts. He further mentioned that a total of 19 accused individuals had been handed over to the military in Punjab, along with 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sanaullah clarified that the military authorities would investigate the case but would not take "cognizance" of it, examining where the Army Act or the Official Secrets Act applies.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah disclosed that a total of 499 First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered in relation to the events that occurred on May 9.

"Among these, 88 FIRs were registered under the Anti-Terrorist Act, while 411 were registered under other laws," he informed.

The minister further revealed that nearly 4,000 individuals had been arrested in connection with the cases filed under terrorism charges, and around 5,000 people had been arrested in cases filed under other laws.

Rana Sanaullah expressed his belief that Imran Khan represents a "fitna" (troublemaker) whose unchecked influence could have disastrous consequences.

He stated that the events of May 9 had provided an opportunity to identify and cleanse society of this disturbance.

Sanaullah stressed the importance of presenting the facts to the public, acknowledging that these were sensitive matters.