Only six COVID-19 related deaths reported across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 288,716 with only 670 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Sunday.

Sharing the data, he said total 6,168 deaths had been reported from the disease with only six during last 24 hours. He said that 266,301 patients had been recovered while 769 were in critical condition.

He added that total 2,277,153 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 24,022 tests were conducted. He said 125,904 cases were reported from Sindh, 95,391 from Punjab, 35,153 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,378 from Islamabad, 2,486 from Gilgit Baltistan, 12,224 from Balochistan and 2,181 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 4,162 active cases were reported from Sindh, 6,768 from Punjab, 1,511 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,073 from Islamabad, 312 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,303 from Balochistan and 119 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,317 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,182 from Punjab, 1,238 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 173 from Islamabad, 60 from Gilgit Baltistan, 138 from Balochistan and 60 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said as many as 119,425 patients had recovered in Sindh, 86,441 in Punjab, 32,404 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,132 in Islamabad, 2,114 Gilgit Baltistan, 10,783 in Balochistan and 2,002 in AJK.