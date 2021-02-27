UrduPoint.com
Only Sports Activities To Be Allowed On Karachi Sports Complex: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 08:13 PM

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Saturday said that illegal activities cannot be allowed at Karachi Sports Complex and only sports events could be held as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan

"Marriage hall and other encroachments were removed from the complex while efforts being made to open swimming pool from next month," the Administrator passed these remarks while visiting Karachi Sports Complex at Kashmir Road, said a statement.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Payroll Bilal Manzar, Director Sports Kanwar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that measures are being taken to turn Sports Complex into Sports City.

Different sports events would be held in the complex, he added.

Ahmed said that efforts are being taken to once again make Karachi a centre of sports and cultural activities.

He said that Karachi had produced many cricketers, footballers, boxers and other sportsmen who performed at international level for Pakistan.

The Administrator said that Karachi Sports Complex is equipped with all facilities yet youth is deprived with and unable to make use of these facilities.

He said that swimming pool at Karachi Sports Complex is the largest swimming pool in Pakistan.

He directed Sports Director to make environment at the complex so that the people could come along with their families.

