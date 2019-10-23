Only stronger Pakistan can ensure Kashmir liberation: Ali Muhammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said only stronger Pakistan could ensure Kashmir liberation from the clutches of Indian forces.

Speaking in a Seminar titled "Post Aug 5, Reporting of Kashmir Issue with Special Reference to Indian Media," he said the most effective solution of Kashmir dispute was to strengthen Pakistan's economy.

He urged every segment of society to play his role in making the country stronger.

"We ourselves will have to resolve the issue, nobody will help us in this regard." We should plead the case of Kashmiris before the world and highlight the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiris. He regretted the we could not make Pakistan as dreamt by father of the nation Qauid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He urged the youth to plead the case of Kashmiris on social media. Saner elements in India should be encouraged to speak against Indian atrocities in Kashmir.