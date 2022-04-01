UrduPoint.com

Only Three Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Capital

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Only three fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

The health officials on Friday said that only three new Coronavirus cases were reported in the federal capital during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The health officials on Friday said that only three new Coronavirus cases were reported in the Federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), as many as 14 cases were reported on Thursday while 22 cases were reported on Wednesday.

He said so far 135,075 cases were reported from the federal capital and 1,023 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 133,932 patients had been recovered completely.

He said that the government had already waived off the booster shorts fee for those visiting abroad, and now they could get a free booster while showing their documents. This booster was free for the general public, he added.

He said that on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No load shedding during Sehri & Iftar timings: CE ..

No load shedding during Sehri & Iftar timings: CE PESCO

17 seconds ago
 Modern technology helpful to control crime, says R ..

Modern technology helpful to control crime, says RPO

18 seconds ago
 Two held with narcotics

Two held with narcotics

21 seconds ago
 105 companies participate in UET 'Career Fair 202 ..

105 companies participate in UET 'Career Fair 2022'

23 seconds ago
 Sudan gov't orders use of force to end tribal figh ..

Sudan gov't orders use of force to end tribal fighting in Darfur

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan Expects Date of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting to ..

Erdogan Expects Date of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting to Be Known After His Call With ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.