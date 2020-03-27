Only three to five staff members can offer prayers in mosques: ICT Admin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Friday notified that only three to five persons (mosque staff members) could only offer prayers in mosques to avoid gathering in view of the prevailing situation evolved due to the coronavirus.

The ICT Auqaf Department, in a notification, said,"On the instruction of government and health experts, and in light of the Ulema's guidance, only three to five people (Khateeeb, Imam, Mozen, mosque staffer) are allowed to offer Jumma and five-time prayers in the mosque." Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, in a statement, said the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Federal Capital where 25 people had been reported infected by the coronavirus so far.

He said most of the confirmed COVID-19 patients were those who came into Islamabad from other areas. However, there was a need to practice social distancing to prevent the virus outbreak in the city, he added.

He urged the people to stay in their homes to ensure safety of their families.The people should abstain from roaming in the city due to imposition of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Federal Capital, he added.

He said the mosques were opened and only its staff was allowed to offer prayers in its vicinity. The citizens should offer prayers from their home, he added.