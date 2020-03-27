UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Three To Five Staff Members Can Offer Prayers In Mosques: ICT Admin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

Only three to five staff members can offer prayers in mosques: ICT Admin

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Friday notified that only three to five persons (mosque staff members) could only offer prayers in mosques to avoid gathering in view of the prevailing situation evolved due to the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Friday notified that only three to five persons (mosque staff members) could only offer prayers in mosques to avoid gathering in view of the prevailing situation evolved due to the coronavirus.

The ICT Auqaf Department, in a notification, said,"On the instruction of government and health experts, and in light of the Ulema's guidance, only three to five people (Khateeeb, Imam, Mozen, mosque staffer) are allowed to offer Jumma and five-time prayers in the mosque." Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, in a statement, said the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Federal Capital where 25 people had been reported infected by the coronavirus so far.

He said most of the confirmed COVID-19 patients were those who came into Islamabad from other areas. However, there was a need to practice social distancing to prevent the virus outbreak in the city, he added.

He urged the people to stay in their homes to ensure safety of their families.The people should abstain from roaming in the city due to imposition of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Federal Capital, he added.

He said the mosques were opened and only its staff was allowed to offer prayers in its vicinity. The citizens should offer prayers from their home, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Criminals Mosque From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

22 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus test kits pour off South Korean produc ..

39 seconds ago

Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse ..

40 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

13 minutes ago

Fumigation, sanitizing spray carried out in mosque ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.