Only 'transparent elections' would lead towards stability: Tariq Fazal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Saturday said that by holding transparent elections, the country could be put on the path to stability, but only if they were held in a non-partisan manner for the results to be widely accepted.

To a query, while talking to a private news channel, in the context of the alleged foreign conspiracy behind the PTI ouster and the subsequent accusations that the incumbent government was an" imported government", Tariq Fazal said that few of the parties that joined in to build the incumbent coalition government were the same coalition partners of the PTI.

He said that by this definition, the PTI government was itself "imported" as it relied on those few political parties to constitute the government at the centre in 2018.

He stated that there should be a fair investigation into the death of a political worker in Lahore, and those involved should be identified and punished.

Tariq Fazal urged all political parties to refrain from using the death of an innocent political worker for "political point scoring".