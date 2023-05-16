Only two cases of Monkey Pox registered since April 17: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro Tuesday informed the National Assembly that only two cases of Monkey Pox had been registered in the country since April 17.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Aliya Kamran regarding spread of Monkey Pox in the country, she said the border health service, all provincial health ministries and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) were also put on high alert after surfacing of two cases in the country.

She said the first case was reported in passenger arrived from Saudi Arabia who was kept in isolation. Tests of all other passengers on board the flight were also carried out, she added.

She said Monkey Pox was an infectious disease and same standard operative procedures (SOPs) were followed like COVID-19.

To a supplementary question, she said unfortunately, neither 'Imran Pox' could treated so far nor any vaccine developed to treat the disease.