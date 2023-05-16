UrduPoint.com

Only Two Cases Of Monkey Pox Registered Since April 17: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Only two cases of Monkey Pox registered since April 17: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro Tuesday informed the National Assembly that only two cases of Monkey Pox had been registered in the country since April 17.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Aliya Kamran regarding spread of Monkey Pox in the country, she said the border health service, all provincial health ministries and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) were also put on high alert after surfacing of two cases in the country.

She said the first case was reported in passenger arrived from Saudi Arabia who was kept in isolation. Tests of all other passengers on board the flight were also carried out, she added.

She said Monkey Pox was an infectious disease and same standard operative procedures (SOPs) were followed like COVID-19.

To a supplementary question, she said unfortunately, neither 'Imran Pox' could treated so far nor any vaccine developed to treat the disease.

Related Topics

National Assembly Alert Same Saudi Arabia April Border All From

Recent Stories

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

54 minutes ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review bes ..

Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review best practices to scout and devel ..

2 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

2 hours ago
 realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarmin ..

Realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarming Mother’s Day Campaign

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.