Only two Corona cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Only two Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With only two new cases, the total number of active Corona cases in the province has dropped to 378.

Two patients have also recovered from the disease during the period.

During the period of over two years, the virus has claimed 6324 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, no death was reported from it during the last 24 hours.

As many as 4181 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only two proved positive for Coronavirus.