UrduPoint.com

Only Vaccinated Complainants Heard At Revenue Khidmat Katchery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 06:56 PM

Only vaccinated complainants heard at Revenue Khidmat Katchery

Vaccination counter set up at the revenue Khidmat Katchery in all the four tehsils continued to vaccinate complainants before hearing their revenue related complaints on Tuesday, the second day of the operation of the problem-resolving mechanism

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Vaccination counter set up at the revenue Khidmat Katchery in all the four tehsils continued to vaccinate complainants before hearing their revenue related complaints on Tuesday, the second day of the operation of the problem-resolving mechanism.

Assistant commissioner Khanewal Bakhtiyar Ismail heard complaints of the people and issued orders to the officials concerned to resolve their problems, however, only the vaccinated individuals were allowed entry into the revenue Khidmat Katchery, according to an official release issued here.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid a surprise visit to the tehsil office to witness the second day proceedings of the revenue Khidmat Katchery and said that people should avail the facility without any hesitation to get their revenue related problems resolved including correction of record, transfer of property, registration of property, registration of Fard etc.

He said that CM Buzdar's initiative should be enforced flawlessly to provide relief to the people and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Tahsildar Gohar Nawaz, ADLR Ayesha Zahoor, and other revenue staff were present.

Related Topics

Hearing Visit Khanewal All

Recent Stories

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q ..

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q3 2021

28 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

28 minutes ago
 Russia registers 39,008 daily COVID-19 cases, reco ..

Russia registers 39,008 daily COVID-19 cases, record deaths

2 minutes ago
 CM Blaochistan takes stern notice of recent terror ..

CM Blaochistan takes stern notice of recent terrorist incidents

2 minutes ago
 Man held with Hashish

Man held with Hashish

2 minutes ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day was celebrated i ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day was celebrated in full swing at the Arts Counc ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.