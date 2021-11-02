Only vaccinated complainants heard at Revenue Khidmat Katchery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Vaccination counter set up at the revenue Khidmat Katchery in all the four tehsils continued to vaccinate complainants before hearing their revenue related complaints on Tuesday, the second day of the operation of the problem-resolving mechanism.

Assistant commissioner Khanewal Bakhtiyar Ismail heard complaints of the people and issued orders to the officials concerned to resolve their problems, however, only the vaccinated individuals were allowed entry into the revenue Khidmat Katchery, according to an official release issued here.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid a surprise visit to the tehsil office to witness the second day proceedings of the revenue Khidmat Katchery and said that people should avail the facility without any hesitation to get their revenue related problems resolved including correction of record, transfer of property, registration of property, registration of Fard etc.

He said that CM Buzdar's initiative should be enforced flawlessly to provide relief to the people and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Tahsildar Gohar Nawaz, ADLR Ayesha Zahoor, and other revenue staff were present.