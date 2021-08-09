Only vaccinated individuals to travel by rail from October 1: NCOC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided that only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to travel by rail from October 1.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed concern over the growing spread of COVID-19 in the country and especially in Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

The Forum issued instructions to the concerned districts to implement the safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Forum also considered the measures to be taken in view of the arrival of Muharram.

The Forum expressed satisfaction with the vaccination process, and called for steps to be taken to administer the second dose in a timely manner.