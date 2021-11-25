Only valid demands of PPDA to be accepted: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said the government was in contact with Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) and it would accept their legal demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said the government was in contact with Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) and it would accept their legal demands.

Talking to a private news channel, he said their demand of profit ratio of Rs9 per liter was illegal adding the summary for an increase in profit margin of dealers association had already forwarded to the Economic Coordination Committee.

He said gas supply would be ensured for the domestic consumers during breakfast, lunch and dinner.

He said the country was facing gas shortfall every year during the winter season.

He said the issue of gas supply was not properly highlighted in the media due to previous government policies.

Hammad said Pakistan was second largest country in domestic gas use but not a producer as it produces 70% of gas while the remaining 30% is fulfilled with LNG.

He said the government could only import 12 cargoes as we do not have capacity for gas storage. The government was also working on virtual liquefied natural gas, he added.