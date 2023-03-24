UrduPoint.com

Only Vote Can Lead The Country To Development: Shehla Kamran

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Pak Minority Welfare Organization and member of City Council Shehla Kamran on Friday said that only the vote could lead the country on the path of development.

She said this while addressing an awareness ceremony held on Warsak Road regarding the importance of voting to women, in which a large number of women participated.

"We decide our destiny through the vote," she added.

Good leadership will only help us, she said, adding, "it can only be obtained through a vote." Shehla Kamran said, "Women also have the full right to vote and they must cast vote because it's their valuable asset which can bring change in the country.

" NADRA van was also organized on the occasion to address the problems regarding women's identity cards (IDs) on the spot.

In addition, Shehla Kamran herself went to Warsak Road UC Mathura with NADRA teams for three days continuously and listened to the problems of women. She resolved their matters immediately and accordingly after which NICs were issued to them.

A large number of women lauded the efforts of Shehla Kamran for solving their long-standing problem and thanked her for her efforts and support.

