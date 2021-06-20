UrduPoint.com
Onset Of Monsoon From Next Week: Spokesman MET

Sun 20th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Spokesman MET office Islamabad Dr Zaheer Babar on Sunday informed that monsoon would likely to onset from next week.

Talking to APP, he said the first spell of monsoon would likely to occur mostly in northern and upper parts of the country while rain would also forecast for few places of Sindh.

He said the rainy spell would help overcome water scarcity in dams and improve water shortage situation in the country especially in Sindh.

