Onus to serve masses lies with elected representatives: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) Mar 05 (APP) ::President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Sunday said that local bodies elections held successfully in AJK, would go a long way to help resolve problems being faced by common people at the grassroots level.

He expressed these views in a meeting with newly elected Mirpur Mayor and Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Usman Khalid and Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai respectively who called on him.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the present government deserved appreciation for holding municipal polls after a gap of 31 years. Barrister Chaudhry said that it was his considered opinion that holding local body elections and transferring power to the grassroots level was the only way forward to serve the masses and resolving their problems at their doorsteps.

He said that the people of Mirpur had shown foresightedness by electing young, energetic and experienced men as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the city.

"The people of Mirpur were being exploited for a long time", he said, adding that it was high time that the newly elected representatives should come forward in a big way, fulfill their responsibilities and play their role for the betterment of the city.

While seeking Barrister Chaudhry's guidance, the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor on the occasion assured him that they would leave no stone unturned in serving the people who had voted for and placed their trust on them.