OPC Appoints District Committees' Chairmen

Published December 20, 2022

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has issued the notification of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees in nine more districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has issued the notification of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees in nine more districts of Punjab.

OPC Vice Chairperson Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan told media here on Tuesday that after the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the chairmen of respective District Overseas Pakistanis Committees have been appointed, adding that representatives of the overseas committees would soon be appointed in other districts of Punjab.

The notified districts include -- Toba Tek Singh, Murree, Bhakkar, Khushab, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addo, Muzaffargarh and Hafizabad--.

The OPC was resolving the overseas Pakistanis' problems through online portal and they could not only lodge their complaints on this portal, but also check the status of their respective complaints.

