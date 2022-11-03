OPC chief condemns attack on Imran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice-Chairperson Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hasan strongly condemned the murderous attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said that there should be an immediate inquiry into the incident.

He said that Pakistanis living abroad and the entire nation were praying for recovery of Imran Khan and others injured in the attack.