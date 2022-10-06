OPC commissioner reviews complaints of overseas Pakistanis

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas Thursday reviewed the complaints of overseas Pakistanis related to property, family issues and other matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas Thursday reviewed the complaints of overseas Pakistanis related to property, family issues and other matters.

He was chairing a meeting of District Lahore Overseas Pakistanis Committee. About 17 cases of overseas Pakistanis were presented in the meeting, and most of those were related to property, family issues, and others.

The commissioner ordered registration of cases against land grabbers and directed the officers concerned to take action against them.

He said that crimes of land mafia occupying the properties of overseas Pakistanis would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Khadim Abbas directed officers concerned to speed up grand operation against land grabbers.

He said that effective steps were being taken to solve basic problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis. He said that overseas Pakistanis were a great asset to the country and no negligence would be tolerated in solving their problems, he added.