OPC delegation meets Imran Khan, inquires after health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan along with OPC delegation Friday met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to inquire after his health.

Allama Syed Zaheer-ul-Hasan Naqvi (USA), President PTI UK, Malik Imran Khalil, Coordinator Overseas Commission Punjab Umar Ishaq, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Dr Abdul Rehman from Japan and Anwar Haq were present in the delegation. The delegation expressed good wishes for him.