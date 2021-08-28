OPC made vibrant institution to resolve expatriates' problems: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) had been turned into a vibrant institution as resolving problems of overseas Pakistanis was a responsibility.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation led by Chairman Pervez Iqbal Losar at CM's Office. Matters of mutual interest and resolving the issues of expatriates came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting also condemned atrocities and violations of human rights by the Indian army in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The chief minister said that overseas Pakistanis were an asset as they had always come forward to help the country in difficult times. The services of expatriates in strengthening the economy could not be overlooked.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government was ensuring the protection of the rights and properties of the overseas Pakistanis. The PTI government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan was making sincere efforts to materialize the dream of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for a developed and prosperous Pakistan.

He said that India was violating all human rights in occupied Kashmir, adding that PM Imran Khan had vigorously presented the case of Kashmir at every forum.

On this occasion, Iqbal Losar said they had exposed India in Europe and would continue to do so.

The CEO Punjab Investment board and other officers concerned were also present.